PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability
Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP won the Budgam assembly bypoll against NC's Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,500 votes. This victory symbolizes a protest against NC for not fulfilling its political promises, promising change and true representation for Budgam, reflecting voters' demand for accountability.
PDP's candidate Aga Syed Muntazir clinched a significant victory in Budgam's assembly bypoll, overcoming the National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes. Muntazir's win is seen as a strong protest against the ruling party's inability to deliver on its promises.
The election data from the ECI website confirmed Muntazir secured 21,576 votes, surpassing Mehmood's 17,098. This win signifies the electorate's desire for change and accountability within the region, as described by Muntazir during his address in Budgam, central Kashmir.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti hailed the victory as a triumph for the people, who chose a party that pledges to focus on their development. The bypoll was prompted after Omar Abdullah chose to vacate the Budgam seat, opting for Ganderbal, following success in two constituencies in the previous assembly elections.
