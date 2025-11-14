Left Menu

PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability

Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP won the Budgam assembly bypoll against NC's Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,500 votes. This victory symbolizes a protest against NC for not fulfilling its political promises, promising change and true representation for Budgam, reflecting voters' demand for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:30 IST
PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDP's candidate Aga Syed Muntazir clinched a significant victory in Budgam's assembly bypoll, overcoming the National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes. Muntazir's win is seen as a strong protest against the ruling party's inability to deliver on its promises.

The election data from the ECI website confirmed Muntazir secured 21,576 votes, surpassing Mehmood's 17,098. This win signifies the electorate's desire for change and accountability within the region, as described by Muntazir during his address in Budgam, central Kashmir.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti hailed the victory as a triumph for the people, who chose a party that pledges to focus on their development. The bypoll was prompted after Omar Abdullah chose to vacate the Budgam seat, opting for Ganderbal, following success in two constituencies in the previous assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan

Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan

 Global
2
Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

 India
3
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Elections

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Elections

 India
4
IAF Pilatus Trainer Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

IAF Pilatus Trainer Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025