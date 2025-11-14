PDP's Historic Win in Budgam: A Vote for Change and Accountability
Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP won the Budgam assembly bypoll, defeating the ruling NC. This marks the first NC loss in Budgam since 1957. Muntazir declared the win a protest against the NC's unfulfilled promises and a demand for accountability and development in the region.
Aga Syed Muntazir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, achieved a remarkable victory in the Budgam assembly bypoll, overcoming the ruling National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by nearly 4,500 votes. This landmark win marks the first defeat for the NC in its Budgam stronghold since 1957.
Upon the conclusion of the vote count, Muntazir had secured 21,576 votes, overshadowing Mehmood's 17,098, according to the Election Commission of India website. The BJP contender, Aga Syed Mohsin, lagged significantly behind, securing a mere 2,619 votes and finishing in sixth place.
Muntazir expressed that the bypoll outcome is a message to the NC, highlighting the public's discontent with unmet political and developmental commitments. PDP leader Iltija Mufti echoed this sentiment, celebrating the win as a choice for better governance and an endorsement of genuine representation for the people of Budgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
