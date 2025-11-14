Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt gratitude to the electorate for the NDA's landslide victory in the state assembly polls. The win, achieved through alliance unity and backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positions Bihar towards greater development and prosperity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, thanked the state's residents for delivering a landslide victory to the ruling NDA in the assembly elections.
The alliance, demonstrating remarkable unity, secured a decisive majority. The BJP won 55 seats and led in 35 others, while JD(U) gained 33 seats and led in 51 more, as per the Election Commission.
Kumar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA partners, envisioning further development for Bihar, aiming for the state to join the ranks of India's most developed regions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- victory
- elections
- assembly
- Prime Minister
- Modi
- development
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections
People have shown unwavering faith in PM Modi in successive elections, be it Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and now Bihar: BJP chief Nadda.
I thank PM Modi on behalf of crores of party workers for the NDA win in Bihar assembly elections: BJP chief J P Nadda at party HQs.