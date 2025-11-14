Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, thanked the state's residents for delivering a landslide victory to the ruling NDA in the assembly elections.

The alliance, demonstrating remarkable unity, secured a decisive majority. The BJP won 55 seats and led in 35 others, while JD(U) gained 33 seats and led in 51 more, as per the Election Commission.

Kumar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA partners, envisioning further development for Bihar, aiming for the state to join the ranks of India's most developed regions.