Left Menu

NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

The NDA celebrated significant victories in the Bihar Assembly election, securing 97 seats with prominent wins by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and other state ministers. The BJP led with 55 seats while the JD(U) secured 33. The opposition INDIA bloc lagged behind, winning only 11 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:07 IST
NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA coalition has secured a commanding lead in the Bihar Assembly Elections with 97 seats claimed so far in the 243-member assembly. Prominent winners include Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with esteemed state ministers.

The BJP has led the charge, capturing 55 seats and maintaining an advantage in 35 others. Its ally, JD(U), followed with 33 seats and a lead in 51 additional constituencies, strengthening the coalition's position.

The opposition INDIA bloc struggled, garnering only 11 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal achieved eight, Congress one, and CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) each secured one seat, highlighting the NDA's decisive electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025