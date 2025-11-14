NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins
The NDA celebrated significant victories in the Bihar Assembly election, securing 97 seats with prominent wins by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and other state ministers. The BJP led with 55 seats while the JD(U) secured 33. The opposition INDIA bloc lagged behind, winning only 11 seats.
- Country:
- India
The NDA coalition has secured a commanding lead in the Bihar Assembly Elections with 97 seats claimed so far in the 243-member assembly. Prominent winners include Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with esteemed state ministers.
The BJP has led the charge, capturing 55 seats and maintaining an advantage in 35 others. Its ally, JD(U), followed with 33 seats and a lead in 51 additional constituencies, strengthening the coalition's position.
The opposition INDIA bloc struggled, garnering only 11 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal achieved eight, Congress one, and CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) each secured one seat, highlighting the NDA's decisive electoral performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Assembly Election
- NDA
- BJP
- JD(U)
- INDIA bloc
- Samrat Choudhary
- election results
- Congress
- RJD
ALSO READ
Bihar Election Victory: Samrat Choudhary Secures Tarapur
Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP wins Tarapur seat by margin of 45,843 votes.
INDIA bloc CM face Tejashwi Yadav of RJD retains Raghopur seat, defeating BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes.
JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Sada wins Alauli by 35,732 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rambriksh Sada: EC.
JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari wins Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram: EC.