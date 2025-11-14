NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

The NDA coalition has secured a commanding lead in the Bihar Assembly Elections with 97 seats claimed so far in the 243-member assembly. Prominent winners include Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with esteemed state ministers.

The BJP has led the charge, capturing 55 seats and maintaining an advantage in 35 others. Its ally, JD(U), followed with 33 seats and a lead in 51 additional constituencies, strengthening the coalition's position.

The opposition INDIA bloc struggled, garnering only 11 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal achieved eight, Congress one, and CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) each secured one seat, highlighting the NDA's decisive electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)