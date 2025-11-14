Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Criticizes Union Minister's Non-Cooperation Amid Congress Victory

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for a non-cooperative approach in government projects post the Congress win in Jubilee Hills bypoll. He highlighted Congress's electoral success and expressed gratitude towards AIMIM leaders for their support. Emphasis was also placed on Hyderabad's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:24 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, celebrating Congress's victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, took a jab at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders, alleging their non-cooperation in state development projects.

Reddy criticized Kishan Reddy for withholding funds and approvals crucial for state initiatives, and urged BRS leaders Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to amend their attitudes.

Asserting that Congress captured 51% of the vote compared to BRS's 38%, Reddy outlined plans to enhance Hyderabad's civic amenities, and thanked AIMIM for supporting Congress's candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

