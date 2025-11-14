Revanth Reddy Criticizes Union Minister's Non-Cooperation Amid Congress Victory

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, celebrating Congress's victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, took a jab at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders, alleging their non-cooperation in state development projects.

Reddy criticized Kishan Reddy for withholding funds and approvals crucial for state initiatives, and urged BRS leaders Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to amend their attitudes.

Asserting that Congress captured 51% of the vote compared to BRS's 38%, Reddy outlined plans to enhance Hyderabad's civic amenities, and thanked AIMIM for supporting Congress's candidate.

