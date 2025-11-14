Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Power Play: BJP's Bold Predictions

The BJP in Karnataka foresees an intensifying power struggle within the ruling Congress, predicting a stronger position for CM Siddaramaiah after Congress's Bihar defeat. Speculations about a leadership change fuel the political discourse as the state's Congress government nears its term midpoint.

The BJP in Karnataka has predicted an intensifying power struggle within the Congress party, forecasting a stronger position for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the Congress's defeat in the Bihar elections.

Political speculation around a potential leadership change dominates discussions as the Congress government nears the halfway point of its five-year term. BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, noted that Siddaramaiah's position appears secure despite internal party rifts.

Other BJP leaders echoed these sentiments, suggesting the party's strong performance in Bihar could signal similar outcomes in Karnataka, challenging the current Congress leadership's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

