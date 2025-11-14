Trump Calls for DOJ Probe into Epstein's Political Connections

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he has urged the Department of Justice to intensify its probe into alleged connections between sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prominent Democratic personalities, especially former President Bill Clinton. The scrutiny arises after a congressional document release stirred speculation around Trump's own association with Epstein.

Among those Trump wants investigated are not just Clinton, but also former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, both notable Democratic contributors. Trump took to social media to emphasize that Epstein's relations were a Democratic issue, declaring, "They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

There has been no immediate response from the Justice Department or JPMorgan, while other implicated individuals haven't commented. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's general performance approval remains high among Republicans, though only 40% approve of his handling of the Epstein issue.