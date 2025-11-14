Trump Calls for DOJ Probe into Epstein's Political Connections
U.S. President Donald Trump has requested the Department of Justice to investigate alleged connections between Jeffrey Epstein and key Democratic figures, including Bill Clinton. This follows a congressional release of documents casting doubt on Trump's ties with Epstein. Trump asserts Epstein's ties concern Democrats, not Republicans.
President Donald Trump on Friday announced he has urged the Department of Justice to intensify its probe into alleged connections between sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prominent Democratic personalities, especially former President Bill Clinton. The scrutiny arises after a congressional document release stirred speculation around Trump's own association with Epstein.
Among those Trump wants investigated are not just Clinton, but also former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, both notable Democratic contributors. Trump took to social media to emphasize that Epstein's relations were a Democratic issue, declaring, "They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"
There has been no immediate response from the Justice Department or JPMorgan, while other implicated individuals haven't commented. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's general performance approval remains high among Republicans, though only 40% approve of his handling of the Epstein issue.