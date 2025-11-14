Left Menu

Jay Dholakia Secures Landmark Victory in Nuapada Bypoll

BJP's Jay Dholakia clinched the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, marking a significant victory with an impressive margin of 83,748 votes. Dholakia, son of former MLA Rajendra Dholakia, overcame Congress and BJD rivals. The win is viewed as a substantial boost for BJP and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Nuapada | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

In a sweeping victory, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia emerged triumphant in the Nuapada assembly bypoll, defeating Congress rival Ghasiram Majhi by a significant margin of 83,748 votes. This result pushes the ruling BJD to third place in what is considered a historic win for the BJP.

The by-election, prompted by the death of Rajendra Dholakia, saw Jay Dholakia, his son, secure 1,23,869 votes, almost double his father's tally from the previous election. This monumental win is seen as a major enhancement of BJP's foothold in Odisha, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi calling it a clear mandate for development.

BJD and Congress have responded to their respective losses with allegations of election manipulation and the influence of money in the bypoll. However, the BJP credits the win to their continued focus on development and governance under Narendra Modi, ensuring a resounding victory in Nuapada.

