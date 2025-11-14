Pakistan and India: A Nuclear Narrative Clash

In a heated exchange, Pakistan on Friday accused India of misrepresenting US President Donald Trump's comments about nuclear tests. The diplomatic spat arises after Trump included Pakistan in a list of countries testing nuclear weapons, a claim swiftly denied by Pakistan's Foreign Office, which insists its last tests occurred in 1998.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi criticized India's interpretation of Trump's remarks as grounded in baseless allegations of clandestine nuclear activities. Andrabi reiterated Pakistan's support for UN resolutions seeking a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing, suggesting that India is attempting to skew facts.

Meanwhile, tensions spiked in Delhi following a deadly blast that killed 13 people. Investigators point to possible links between the suspect and terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, further complicating the already fraught diplomatic landscape between the two South Asian nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)