Modi Predicts Major Split in Congress Amidst 'Negative Politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party on Friday, suggesting a potential major split due to dissatisfaction among its ranks.

Addressing BJP supporters, Modi labeled Congress as the 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress', criticizing its reliance on negative politics and highlighting its declining electoral successes.

Modi's comments came amidst recent election outcomes showcasing Congress's dwindling influence and emphasized the potential rift with allies due to its negative strategies.

