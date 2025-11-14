Left Menu

Modi Predicts Major Split in Congress Amidst 'Negative Politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress, labeling it 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress'. He foresees a 'major split' in the party due to negative politics and dissatisfaction among its members. Modi highlighted Congress's declining influence, failure in recent elections, and potential rift with allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party on Friday, suggesting a potential major split due to dissatisfaction among its ranks.

Addressing BJP supporters, Modi labeled Congress as the 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress', criticizing its reliance on negative politics and highlighting its declining electoral successes.

Modi's comments came amidst recent election outcomes showcasing Congress's dwindling influence and emphasized the potential rift with allies due to its negative strategies.

