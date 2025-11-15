Trump Mediates Southeast Asian Border Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Friday that the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia would be resolved, following phone conversations with leaders of the two countries. The talks aimed to mediate tensions that have recently intensified.

The conflict resurfaced when Thailand suspended a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, demanding apologies for alleged Cambodian landmines, which Cambodia denies deploying. This border dispute reignited into violence in July, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements. The ceasefire, initially facilitated by Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is now in jeopardy.

Trump reported to the press that both Thailand and Cambodia's leaders appeared optimistic about the situation's resolution. He also discussed regional stability with Malaysia, underscoring the importance of peace efforts in the volatile area.