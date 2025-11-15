Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over Efforts to Withdraw Charges in Akhlaq Lynching Case

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's move to withdraw charges against those accused in Mohammad Akhlaq's 2015 lynching. Baby criticized the withdrawal as state-backed approval for hate crimes. The case remains active in Surajpur district court, with nationwide attention revived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:58 IST
Controversy Erupts over Efforts to Withdraw Charges in Akhlaq Lynching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its recent decision to withdraw charges against those implicated in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Greater Noida's Dadri, an incident that once incited national outrage.

Baby utilized social media platform X to voice his disapproval, labeling the move as a 'double engine of murderers'. He noted that a decade after Akhlaq's brutal death, charges are allegedly being dropped against all accused, including the son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana.

Baby's condemnation follows Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati's confirmation that the Uttar Pradesh government is seeking charge withdrawal. The case, where Akhlaq was killed amidst allegations of cow slaughter, continues in Surajpur, maintaining its grip on the public's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
2
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

 Global
3
Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

 India
4
South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025