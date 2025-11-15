Controversy Erupts over Efforts to Withdraw Charges in Akhlaq Lynching Case

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its recent decision to withdraw charges against those implicated in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Greater Noida's Dadri, an incident that once incited national outrage.

Baby utilized social media platform X to voice his disapproval, labeling the move as a 'double engine of murderers'. He noted that a decade after Akhlaq's brutal death, charges are allegedly being dropped against all accused, including the son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana.

Baby's condemnation follows Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati's confirmation that the Uttar Pradesh government is seeking charge withdrawal. The case, where Akhlaq was killed amidst allegations of cow slaughter, continues in Surajpur, maintaining its grip on the public's attention.

