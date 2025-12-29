Left Menu

Congress MP Blames RSS for Rising Hate Crimes After Student's Killing

Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, has blamed the RSS for spreading hate that allegedly led to the murder of Angel Chakma, a student, in Dehradun. Tagore criticized the BJP for propagating hate campaigns, increasing violence, and for the government's silence on the growing hate crimes across India.

29-12-2025
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic murder of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Uttarakhand, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has pointed fingers at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly nurturing a climate of hate in India. Accusing the RSS of inciting hostility that influenced young individuals to commit violent acts, Tagore emphasized that the problem is compounded in states under BJP rule.

"It's heart-rending and heinous that a young boy was brutally killed over superficial aspects like language and appearance," Tagore remarked to ANI. He attributed this tragedy to the decades-long dissemination of an ideology by the RSS that has fostered enmity among the youth.

Tagore further criticized the central government for its inaction, stating, "The increasing incidence of hate crimes across the nation goes unaddressed by the authorities." Amidst these accusations, the Uttarakhand police continue their investigation, having arrested five suspects, including two minors. Efforts to locate another suspect, believed to have fled to Nepal, are ongoing.

