Election Roll Surges: Bihar Adds Three Lakh New Voters

Bihar's electoral landscape has seen a significant update, with the Election Commission adding three lakh voters to the official roll. This surge comes after a meticulous intensive revision ahead of the assembly polls.

Congress raised queries via social media regarding discrepancies in voter numbers initially stated as 7.42 crore, which later increased to 7.45 crore. The Election Commission clarified that the earlier figure was based on the final roll published on September 30.

In accordance with election rules, eligible citizens could apply for inclusion up to 10 days before the nomination deadline for each poll phase. This proactive measure ensured that no voter was left out, bolstering the democratic process in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)