Left Menu

Election Roll Surges: Bihar Adds Three Lakh New Voters

Election officials in Bihar have added three lakh new voters to the electoral roll following a special intensive revision. The adjustment raised the total voter count from 7.42 crore to 7.45 crore, as per the Election Commission's revised data. New entries were based on applications received after the initial roll publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:36 IST
Election Roll Surges: Bihar Adds Three Lakh New Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's electoral landscape has seen a significant update, with the Election Commission adding three lakh voters to the official roll. This surge comes after a meticulous intensive revision ahead of the assembly polls.

Congress raised queries via social media regarding discrepancies in voter numbers initially stated as 7.42 crore, which later increased to 7.45 crore. The Election Commission clarified that the earlier figure was based on the final roll published on September 30.

In accordance with election rules, eligible citizens could apply for inclusion up to 10 days before the nomination deadline for each poll phase. This proactive measure ensured that no voter was left out, bolstering the democratic process in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

 India
2
Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

 India
3
Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: PM Modi in Gujarat.

Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: P...

 India
4
KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025