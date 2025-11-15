Left Menu

BJP Claims Bihar Vote Mandate as Punishment for Opposition

The BJP condemned Congress for blaming electoral roll revisions for their defeat in the Bihar elections, arguing that the results reflected public disapproval of the opposition's divisive tactics. With substantial wins for NDA's BJP and JD-U, it suggests strong voter approval of PM Modi's leadership and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:18 IST
BJP Claims Bihar Vote Mandate as Punishment for Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday criticized the Congress for attributing its electoral defeat in Bihar to errors in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The BJP stated that the voters penalized the Mahagathbandhan for its attempts to divide communities by caste and religion.

Following the NDA's decisive victory, securing 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, Congress alleged large-scale electoral fraud. Rahul Gandhi remarked that despite these challenges, the Congress and INDIA bloc would review results and strive to protect democracy. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh retorted that Bihar's electorate voiced their desire for development over divisive politics.

Achieving almost an 85% strike rate, the BJP secured 89 seats, while JD-U garnered 85. This triumph reflects a solid backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, emphasizing their mandate as criticism of the opposition's governance style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
2
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India
3
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
4
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025