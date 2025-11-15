BJP Claims Bihar Vote Mandate as Punishment for Opposition

The BJP on Saturday criticized the Congress for attributing its electoral defeat in Bihar to errors in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The BJP stated that the voters penalized the Mahagathbandhan for its attempts to divide communities by caste and religion.

Following the NDA's decisive victory, securing 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, Congress alleged large-scale electoral fraud. Rahul Gandhi remarked that despite these challenges, the Congress and INDIA bloc would review results and strive to protect democracy. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh retorted that Bihar's electorate voiced their desire for development over divisive politics.

Achieving almost an 85% strike rate, the BJP secured 89 seats, while JD-U garnered 85. This triumph reflects a solid backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, emphasizing their mandate as criticism of the opposition's governance style.

(With inputs from agencies.)