BJP Claims Bihar Vote Mandate as Punishment for Opposition
The BJP condemned Congress for blaming electoral roll revisions for their defeat in the Bihar elections, arguing that the results reflected public disapproval of the opposition's divisive tactics. With substantial wins for NDA's BJP and JD-U, it suggests strong voter approval of PM Modi's leadership and policies.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Saturday criticized the Congress for attributing its electoral defeat in Bihar to errors in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The BJP stated that the voters penalized the Mahagathbandhan for its attempts to divide communities by caste and religion.
Following the NDA's decisive victory, securing 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, Congress alleged large-scale electoral fraud. Rahul Gandhi remarked that despite these challenges, the Congress and INDIA bloc would review results and strive to protect democracy. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh retorted that Bihar's electorate voiced their desire for development over divisive politics.
Achieving almost an 85% strike rate, the BJP secured 89 seats, while JD-U garnered 85. This triumph reflects a solid backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, emphasizing their mandate as criticism of the opposition's governance style.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Enumeration Drive: Special Intensive Revision Across Indian States
New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (to NDA) in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.
In Bihar polls, NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority: PM Modi in Surat.
PM Narendra Modi felicitated by people hailing from Bihar living in Gujarat's Surat for massive NDA victory in eastern state.
Grateful to NDA's central leadership for placing trust in our party that had no MLA in Bihar assembly: Chirag on seat-sharing arrangement.