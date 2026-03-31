Annamalai Confident in NDA's 2026 Puducherry Triumph

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s prospects in the upcoming 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections.

Speaking at Puducherry Airport, he lauded the current government's achievements, particularly the growth of multinational companies in the Union Territory, calling Puducherry a leader in development indicators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with BJP workers, reiterated the development strategy with his 'BEST' mantra—Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism—urging intensified grassroots outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)