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Annamalai Confident in NDA's 2026 Puducherry Triumph

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai voiced his optimism about the NDA's prospects in the 2026 Puducherry elections. Highlighting the region's development under current leadership, Annamalai praised its growth and multinational presence. PM Modi reinforced this vision, urging grassroots campaigning to ensure electoral success in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:02 IST
Annamalai Confident in NDA's 2026 Puducherry Triumph
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s prospects in the upcoming 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections.

Speaking at Puducherry Airport, he lauded the current government's achievements, particularly the growth of multinational companies in the Union Territory, calling Puducherry a leader in development indicators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with BJP workers, reiterated the development strategy with his 'BEST' mantra—Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism—urging intensified grassroots outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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