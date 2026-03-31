Stalin Blasts NDA's Anti-Tamil Alliance in Campaign Rally

Chief Minister MK Stalin officially started his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 23, with sharp criticism directed at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and the NDA alliance. He described NDA as anti-Tamil and driven by opportunistic interests, urging voters to reject them.

Stalin lambasted Palaniswami for his lack of vision, claiming that the NDA's sole intent is to impede Tamil Nadu's developmental trajectory. He asserted that the BJP-led union government has neglected Tamil Nadu, failing to initiate substantial schemes for the state.

Highlighting DMK's developmental plans, Stalin promised enhanced educational aid and pension schemes if reelected. He emphasized the necessity of defeating the NDA to secure Tamil Nadu's future, endorsing DMK candidates and allies in Tiruvarur.

(With inputs from agencies.)