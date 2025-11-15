Tragic Demise Amidst Political Turmoil: RSS Activist's Suicide Raises Questions

An RSS activist from Thrikkannapuram, Anand K Thampi, died by suicide on Saturday in a tragic event that has raised serious questions within political circles. According to police, Thampi was upset about not being nominated as a BJP candidate for the upcoming local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased accused local leaders of prioritizing a sand-smuggling mafia, leading to the denial of his candidacy. Thampi had announced his independent candidacy after learning his name wasn't on the BJP's candidate list, leading to isolation from his peers. Despite BJP officials' claims that Thampi never requested a ticket, the circumstances of his death have prompted a thorough investigation.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed shock over the incident, promising to review the case closely. An investigation has been launched by police, and a case will be registered following statements from Thampi's relatives, officials confirmed.