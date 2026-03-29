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Arrests Ignite Protests: Political Turmoil in Nepal

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been remanded in judicial custody amid protests following his arrest. Oli, along with former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, faces allegations related to last year's Gen Z protests. Investigation continues as political unrest grows, and additional arrests unfold in corruption investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:28 IST
Arrests Ignite Protests: Political Turmoil in Nepal
KP Sharma Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape remains unsettled as former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was ordered into judicial custody for five days. His arrest, alongside former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, has fueled widespread protests. The two are accused of crimes linked to suppressing the Gen Z movement last year, which resulted in significant casualties.

The arrests follow the new Balendra Shah government's decision to act on the probe commission's findings. Amid this turmoil, Oli's health has deteriorated, requiring hospitalization. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) is actively protesting Oli's detention, calling for his immediate release and challenging the legal actions against him.

Simultaneously, former energy minister Deepak Khadka was apprehended for a money laundering investigation. His arrest highlights broader corruption concerns within Nepal's political sphere, further unsettling the nation's governance amid the Gen Z protest crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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