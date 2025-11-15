Sweeping SIR Initiative: Record Enumeration in Tamil Nadu

In a comprehensive effort to engage voters, Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, confirmed the distribution of 5.90 crore enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative. As of November 15, these forms have reached 92.04% of the state's electorate.

The distribution process covers all 234 Assembly constituencies, with a total of 6,41,14,582 forms printed for electors. This large-scale initiative is a part of ongoing efforts to update and revise the state's electoral rolls.

Electors are encouraged to fill in the required details on these forms and return them to Booth Level Officers during their collection visits. The officers are available to assist with any form-filling needs, helping streamline the electoral roll revision process.

