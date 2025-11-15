Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Unveils Star Campaigners for Crucial Polls

The Maharashtra Congress announced 40 star campaigners to spearhead efforts in the upcoming municipal and nagar panchayat elections. Key figures include Ramesh Chennithala and Harshavardhan Sapkal. Scheduled for December 2, the elections will see these leaders mobilizing support across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:48 IST
Maharashtra Congress Unveils Star Campaigners for Crucial Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has unveiled a roster of 40 star campaigners to invigorate their campaign for the impending municipal and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

This list features high-profile personalities such as Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, and MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, among others.

As the polls approach on December 2, these leaders will spearhead and synchronize election efforts across various municipal arenas across Maharashtra, aiming to galvanize voter support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

 India
2
Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

 India
3
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
4
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025