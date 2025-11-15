Maharashtra Congress Unveils Star Campaigners for Crucial Polls

The Maharashtra Congress has unveiled a roster of 40 star campaigners to invigorate their campaign for the impending municipal and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

This list features high-profile personalities such as Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, and MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, among others.

As the polls approach on December 2, these leaders will spearhead and synchronize election efforts across various municipal arenas across Maharashtra, aiming to galvanize voter support.

(With inputs from agencies.)