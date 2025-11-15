Turmoil in Beed: NCP's Local Leader Steps Down

In a significant development, Yogesh Kshirsagar, the president of the Beed assembly unit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has resigned from his position. This decision comes amid growing discontent over being overshadowed by key figures in the party.

According to sources, Kshirsagar tendered his resignation to Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. The sources further revealed that Kshirsagar felt marginalised as crucial policy decisions were allegedly overseen by state unit general secretary and ex-MLA Amarsinh Pandit.

Kshirsagar's resignation follows his narrow defeat in the 2024 assembly elections in Beed, where he lost on an NCP ticket by a margin of 5,300 votes. His father, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, has an influential legacy, having served as the president of Beed Municipal Council, adding further layers to the ongoing political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)