Turmoil in Beed: NCP's Local Leader Steps Down

Yogesh Kshirsagar, NCP's Beed assembly unit president, resigned amid feeling sidelined in policy decisions by Amarsinh Pandit. He lost the 2024 assembly election by 5,300 votes. His father, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, previously led Beed Municipal Council.

In a significant development, Yogesh Kshirsagar, the president of the Beed assembly unit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has resigned from his position. This decision comes amid growing discontent over being overshadowed by key figures in the party.

According to sources, Kshirsagar tendered his resignation to Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. The sources further revealed that Kshirsagar felt marginalised as crucial policy decisions were allegedly overseen by state unit general secretary and ex-MLA Amarsinh Pandit.

Kshirsagar's resignation follows his narrow defeat in the 2024 assembly elections in Beed, where he lost on an NCP ticket by a margin of 5,300 votes. His father, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, has an influential legacy, having served as the president of Beed Municipal Council, adding further layers to the ongoing political narrative.

