Family Fallout: Lalu Yadav's Daughter Quits Politics Amid Internal RJD Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has decided to leave politics and disassociate from her family. The move follows heated accusations of mistreatment by party members Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, sparking speculation about the growing discord within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Acharya's announcement arrives on the heels of RJD's dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. The party managed to secure only 25 seats out of the contested 140, leading to a wave of introspection and blame within the party ranks. Acharya accused close aides of deflecting responsibility for the electoral defeat, which she claims led to her ousting from the family.

Amidst the uproar, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal described the situation as a private family affair, appealing to the Yadav family members for unity. With the family's well-documented history of internal conflict and after Rohini's kidney donation to Lalu Yadav, the stakes for familial reconciliation have never been higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)