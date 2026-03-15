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Tejashwi Yadav's Strategic Push in Jharkhand

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD's national working president, will visit Jharkhand on April 5 to enhance the party's organizational framework in the state. During his visit, he will interact with party workers and leaders, and discussions will cover strategies and the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:42 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Strategic Push in Jharkhand
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav is set to visit Jharkhand on April 5, aiming to fortify the party's presence in the region. This visit marks a strategic move to strengthen grassroots connections in the state.

During the RJD's state executive committee meeting held on Sunday, detailed preparations for Yadav's trip were thoroughly discussed. In Ranchi, Yadav plans to engage directly with the party's office-bearers and workers, focusing on boosting the organizational structure across Jharkhand.

The upcoming visit coincides with the onset of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in April. The RJD state president, Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav, emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that a sensitization program for district, block, and panchayat presidents is on the agenda.

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