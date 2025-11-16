Left Menu

Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections

A Mahila Morcha activist attempted suicide, fearing she would be denied a ticket in Kerala's local body election, following an RSS member's suicide over similar concerns. The incidents highlight internal party disputes and alleged smear campaigns ahead of the elections. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:43 IST
Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An activist from the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, attempted suicide in Nedumangad, Kerala, reportedly fearing denial of a ticket in upcoming local elections, police reported. This incident follows the suicide of RSS member Anand K Thampi, who was allegedly denied a seat for the Thrikkannapuram ward election.

Authorities revealed that Salini, Mahila Morcha's district secretary, injured herself following rumors of her being bypassed for candidacy. She accused opposing activists within RSS and BJP of spreading false accusations against her. Her condition is stable after receiving medical attention, and she emphasized such allegations surface during electoral periods due to vested interests.

MP Shashi Tharoor called for a proper investigation while K Muralidharan blamed internal party politics for these distressing events. BJP leaders dismissed claims that Thampi sought official nomination. The tragic events underscore internal party struggles as the BJP prepares for Kerala's local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025