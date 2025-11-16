Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections

An activist from the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, attempted suicide in Nedumangad, Kerala, reportedly fearing denial of a ticket in upcoming local elections, police reported. This incident follows the suicide of RSS member Anand K Thampi, who was allegedly denied a seat for the Thrikkannapuram ward election.

Authorities revealed that Salini, Mahila Morcha's district secretary, injured herself following rumors of her being bypassed for candidacy. She accused opposing activists within RSS and BJP of spreading false accusations against her. Her condition is stable after receiving medical attention, and she emphasized such allegations surface during electoral periods due to vested interests.

MP Shashi Tharoor called for a proper investigation while K Muralidharan blamed internal party politics for these distressing events. BJP leaders dismissed claims that Thampi sought official nomination. The tragic events underscore internal party struggles as the BJP prepares for Kerala's local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)