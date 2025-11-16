Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections
A Mahila Morcha activist attempted suicide, fearing she would be denied a ticket in Kerala's local body election, following an RSS member's suicide over similar concerns. The incidents highlight internal party disputes and alleged smear campaigns ahead of the elections. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An activist from the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, attempted suicide in Nedumangad, Kerala, reportedly fearing denial of a ticket in upcoming local elections, police reported. This incident follows the suicide of RSS member Anand K Thampi, who was allegedly denied a seat for the Thrikkannapuram ward election.
Authorities revealed that Salini, Mahila Morcha's district secretary, injured herself following rumors of her being bypassed for candidacy. She accused opposing activists within RSS and BJP of spreading false accusations against her. Her condition is stable after receiving medical attention, and she emphasized such allegations surface during electoral periods due to vested interests.
MP Shashi Tharoor called for a proper investigation while K Muralidharan blamed internal party politics for these distressing events. BJP leaders dismissed claims that Thampi sought official nomination. The tragic events underscore internal party struggles as the BJP prepares for Kerala's local elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- activist
- BJP
- Kerala
- elections
- ticket denial
- Mahila Morcha
- RSS
- politics
- allegations
ALSO READ
Suicide Sparks Political Controversy: BJP Ticket Denial Alleged
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Highlights Impact of Voter List Revision on Bihar Elections
Rajasthan High Court Orders Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections by 2026
Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.
Sri Lanka's Provincial Elections: A New Review