CPI(M) Pushes for VVPAT-Enabled EVMs in Tripura Elections

The CPI(M) state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury, has called on State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar to utilize EVMs with VVPAT for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

The elections across 28 tribal council seats are slated for April 12, with counting scheduled for April 17. Chaudhury criticized the decision to use older EVMs lacking VVPAT, amid a national debate about EVM reliability.

Chaudhury also called for an FIR against Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma for comments made in Khowai district, suggesting such remarks undermine the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)