Karnataka Minister Applauds RSS for Following Rules in Chittapur March

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has commended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for holding a legally compliant route march in Chittapur. This event marks the first time in nearly a century that the RSS has sought requisite permissions for their activities, according to Kharge. The march is scheduled to occur in the Chittapur Assembly constituency of Kalaburagi district, where Kharge serves as an MLA.

Kharge had previously voiced concerns about RSS activities, urging Karnataka's Chief Minister not to permit the group's gatherings on government land due to their perceived potential to incite division. Initially denied permission, the RSS sought and received court approval to proceed with the march, adhering to strict conditions.

Enhanced security measures, including police cordons, bomb disposal checks, and surveillance technologies, have been implemented to ensure public safety during the event. The march, set to begin at 3:30 PM at Bajaj Kalyan Mantap, will span 1.2 kilometers, concluding near the starting point.