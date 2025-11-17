Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges
The Pentagon is withdrawing National Guard troops deployed in Chicago and Portland, amid lawsuits and political tensions. Originally sent by President Trump to curb crime, these troops did not join immigration operations as planned. The move comes as part of a political and legal reassessment of federal intervention in cities.
Troops, totaling 400 from California and Texas, will return to their states this week. The Trump administration had initially deployed these National Guard members to support local law enforcement amid escalating protests, despite failing to engage in immigration operations due to ongoing lawsuits.
While the Pentagon refrains from commenting, Illinois and Oregon officials remain uninformed of the details, underscoring the ongoing communication challenges. The U.S. Northern Command insists on maintaining a strategic presence, stirring debates over federal authority and local governance.