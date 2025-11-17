Left Menu

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

The Pentagon is withdrawing National Guard troops deployed in Chicago and Portland, amid lawsuits and political tensions. Originally sent by President Trump to curb crime, these troops did not join immigration operations as planned. The move comes as part of a political and legal reassessment of federal intervention in cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:19 IST
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon is set to withdraw National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, as President Trump's controversial deployments face legal scrutiny. Two U.S. defense officials disclosed the development, highlighting a significant shift in the administration's domestic military strategy.

Troops, totaling 400 from California and Texas, will return to their states this week. The Trump administration had initially deployed these National Guard members to support local law enforcement amid escalating protests, despite failing to engage in immigration operations due to ongoing lawsuits.

While the Pentagon refrains from commenting, Illinois and Oregon officials remain uninformed of the details, underscoring the ongoing communication challenges. The U.S. Northern Command insists on maintaining a strategic presence, stirring debates over federal authority and local governance.

TRENDING

1
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
2
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

 Albania
4
Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025