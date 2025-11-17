Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

The Pentagon is set to withdraw National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, as President Trump's controversial deployments face legal scrutiny. Two U.S. defense officials disclosed the development, highlighting a significant shift in the administration's domestic military strategy.

Troops, totaling 400 from California and Texas, will return to their states this week. The Trump administration had initially deployed these National Guard members to support local law enforcement amid escalating protests, despite failing to engage in immigration operations due to ongoing lawsuits.

While the Pentagon refrains from commenting, Illinois and Oregon officials remain uninformed of the details, underscoring the ongoing communication challenges. The U.S. Northern Command insists on maintaining a strategic presence, stirring debates over federal authority and local governance.