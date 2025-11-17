Delhi Chokes on 'Very Poor' Air as Smog Smothers City Yet Again

In the grip of dense smog, Delhi residents awoke on Monday to hazardous air quality, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked in at 359, categorizing it as 'very poor'. These figures surfaced despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III to tackle the deteriorating situation.

Bawana emerged as a hotspot with an alarming AQI of 427, landing in the 'severe' category, while NSIT Dwarka had the relatively lowest at 225. Iconic locations such as India Gate and Kartavya Path, shrouded in toxic haze, were not spared either, registering AQIs of 341, reports the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In response to worsening conditions, stringent measures from GRAP-III, in force since November 11, target pollution sources by restricting construction, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants. A Supreme Court directive further pressures Punjab and Haryana on their approach to stubble burning, compounding Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)