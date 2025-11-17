Rifts Exposed: Bihar's Political Drama Unfolds
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla defends Rahul Gandhi, blaming NDA's misuse of power for their electoral defeat in Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD leader Rohini Acharya's departure reveals tensions within the party and Lalu Yadav's family, shaking Bihar's political landscape.
In the wake of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla refuted allegations against Rahul Gandhi's leadership, attributing the party's underperformance to the alleged misuse of power and resources by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Speaking to ANI, Shukla emphasized that significant efforts were made by senior Congress leaders, including impactful campaigns led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as veteran leaders like Kharge and Venugopal. He iterated that money and power dynamics, allegedly backed by the Election Commission, complicated their chances.
Simultaneously, a political storm brewed within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as leader Rohini Acharya decided to 'quit' politics following familial disputes and internal accusations, spotlighting cracks within Lalu Yadav's family. These developments have sparked debates about the future trajectory of Bihar's political scene.
