Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims: Telangana CM Acts Fast

A fatal bus accident in Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana, sparked swift action from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He directed officials to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs and set up a control room for affected families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana has prompted urgent action from the state's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

The accident occurred as the bus was traveling from Makkah to Madina in Saudi Arabia, causing several fatalities among passengers, many of whom were from Telangana.

Chief Minister Reddy instructed government officials to collaborate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to support affected families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Russia, has expressed deep shock and promised the fullest support from Indian missions in Saudi Arabia.

