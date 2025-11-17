Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims: Telangana CM Acts Fast

A tragic bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana has prompted urgent action from the state's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

The accident occurred as the bus was traveling from Makkah to Madina in Saudi Arabia, causing several fatalities among passengers, many of whom were from Telangana.

Chief Minister Reddy instructed government officials to collaborate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to support affected families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Russia, has expressed deep shock and promised the fullest support from Indian missions in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)