NIA Secures 10-Day Custody of Terror Suspect in Red Fort Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully secured a 10-day custody of Amir Rashid Ali, an individual suspected of aiding and abetting a suicide bomber responsible for a blast near the Red Fort.

The NIA alleges that Ali provided a safe house for the deceased bomber, Umar Un Nabi, and assisted in the preparation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the attack. These claims were presented in a closed courtroom session before Principal District and Session Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana, who approved the custody request.

The agency argues that further investigation requires Ali's presence in Jammu and Kashmir to elucidate his role in providing logistical support and procurement assistance to Nabi, with implications on national security. Amir Rashid Ali was apprehended on Sunday and brought before the court on Monday. The case, involving charges under various sections of murder and terror activities, continues to unfold as the NIA delves deeper into this horrifying event.

