Left Menu

Ashurst and Perkins Coie Merge to Form Legal Powerhouse

London-based Ashurst and U.S.-based Perkins Coie have agreed to merge, creating a 3,000-lawyer firm with $2.7 billion in revenue. This merger aims to enhance their global reach and competitive edge. The new firm, Ashurst Perkins Coie, awaits partner approval and is expected to complete by late 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:53 IST
Ashurst and Perkins Coie Merge to Form Legal Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant transatlantic merger, Ashurst, headquartered in London, and U.S.-based Perkins Coie announced plans to join forces, forming a robust legal entity comprising 3,000 attorneys and generating $2.7 billion in revenues. This will place the new firm among the top 20 globally by size and revenue.

This strategic union reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the legal industry, as firms strive to expand their market presence and legal capabilities. Both Paul Jenkins and Bill Malley emphasized the importance of a seamless, cross-border legal service delivery to clients and confirmed that they would serve as global co-CEOs of the new establishment.

The merger, pending approval from both firms' partners, is expected to finalize in late 2026, further solidifying their footprint with 52 offices across 23 nations. The partnership hopes to enhance their competitive standing in critical markets, following previous notable mergers such as Herbert Smith Freehills with Kramer Levin and Allen & Overy's merger with Shearman & Sterling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

 India
2
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

 India
3
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
4
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025