Ashurst and Perkins Coie Merge to Form Legal Powerhouse

In a significant transatlantic merger, Ashurst, headquartered in London, and U.S.-based Perkins Coie announced plans to join forces, forming a robust legal entity comprising 3,000 attorneys and generating $2.7 billion in revenues. This will place the new firm among the top 20 globally by size and revenue.

This strategic union reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the legal industry, as firms strive to expand their market presence and legal capabilities. Both Paul Jenkins and Bill Malley emphasized the importance of a seamless, cross-border legal service delivery to clients and confirmed that they would serve as global co-CEOs of the new establishment.

The merger, pending approval from both firms' partners, is expected to finalize in late 2026, further solidifying their footprint with 52 offices across 23 nations. The partnership hopes to enhance their competitive standing in critical markets, following previous notable mergers such as Herbert Smith Freehills with Kramer Levin and Allen & Overy's merger with Shearman & Sterling.

(With inputs from agencies.)