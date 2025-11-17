Political Tensions Rise in Karnataka Amid Leadership Speculations

The political climate in Karnataka is heating up as speculation regarding a possible leadership change intensifies. Despite denials from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rumours suggest that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar could be sidelined during the state's potential cabinet expansion.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized the state government for its failure to resolve key issues, including those affecting sugarcane farmers and wildlife management. He questioned the motives behind Congress leaders' frequent trips to Delhi amid the speculation.

Ashoka also commented on the shocking deaths of 31 blackbucks at Belagavi Zoo, urging the forest minister to address the incident promptly. Meanwhile, the ongoing sugarcane growers' agitation highlights neglected regional issues in North Karnataka.

