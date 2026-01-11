Odisha's Farmers in Agony: Paddy Procurement Crisis Unfolds
BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government for its ineffective paddy procurement system, leaving farmers helpless in the cold. He stated that the BJP government's promises have failed, resulting in farmers feeling disrespected and exploited. Protests have erupted as farmers demand better treatment and paddy procurement.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has leveled serious allegations against the Odisha government, claiming that the state's paddy procurement system has collapsed, forcing farmers to endure harsh winter conditions in state-run mandis. According to Patnaik, farmers are feeling exploited and disillusioned under the current administration's policies.
Expressing his concerns on social media, Patnaik stated that the plight of farmers has reached a critical state where they are now protesting on national highways. He called out the state's BJP government for making promises it has not kept, including announcing paddy procurement bonuses and enforcing Pollution Under Control norms.
In a damning critique, Patnaik accused the BJP of failing to respect farmers, a promise he claims was central to their electoral platform. He criticized the government for labeling protesting farmers as nuisances and questioned what this implies about their commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.
