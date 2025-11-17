Valencia Floods: Leadership Under Fire as Crisis Unfolds

Carlos Mazon, the outgoing leader of Spain's Valencia region, faced intense questioning in parliament on Monday regarding his administration's inadequate response to the tragic 2024 floods, which claimed 229 lives. Mazon maintained that authorities were unaware of the disaster's magnitude as Valencia was deluged with floodwaters.

Amid mounting pressure from various political factions, Mazon announced his resignation on November 3. His actions and statements were criticized as inconsistent, with opposition parties condemning his failure to provide timely warnings and implement preventive measures. Victims' families protested and called for justice outside Madrid's lower house during the inquiry.

Despite admitting past mistakes, Mazon shifted blame towards the central government for insufficient support and denied responsibility for delayed emergency alerts. As the People's Party prepares to appoint his successor, the handling of reconstruction funds and preventive strategies remains under fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)