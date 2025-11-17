Left Menu

Mahua Moitra Challenges Lokpal's Approval in Cash-for-Query Case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has petitioned the Delhi High Court against the Lokpal's approval for a CBI chargesheet, alleging neglect of her defence in a cash-for-query case. The plea claims violation of natural justice and requests the sanction be quashed as arbitrary and non-compliant with statutory obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:01 IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has turned to the Delhi High Court, challenging the Lokpal of India's decision to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against her in a cash-for-query case. The approval, granted on November 12, was allegedly given without proper consideration of Moitra's defence, despite opportunities for both written and oral submissions.

Moitra's legal plea accuses the Lokpal of dismissing her defence as mere 'premature' submissions, a move she argues contravenes the principles of natural justice and the Lokpal Act. The petition asserts that the sanction has reduced the Lokpal's role to that of a 'rubber stamp' for the CBI, undermining its independent evaluative duties.

The controversy traces back to allegations of corruption against Moitra made in October 2023, which led to an inquiry by the CBI. The Lokpal's directive for further investigation resulted in a comprehensive report in June 2024. Moitra seeks judicial intervention to annul the Lokpal's sanction, citing its decision as arbitrary and failing to adhere to statutory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

