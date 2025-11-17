Anticipated AIADMK Faction Merger: Sengottaiyan's Role
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan expressed optimism about the merging of AIADMK factions. He denied following BJP leader Amit Shah’s instructions in uniting the party. Previously, Sengottaiyan’s meetings with expelled leaders led to tensions, eventually resulting in his own expulsion by AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has sparked speculation by predicting an imminent merger of the party's various factions.
Sengottaiyan sought to clarify that his efforts toward unifying AIADMK factions were independent and not influenced by BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Despite his optimistic outlook, his previous interactions with other expelled leaders have led to tensions within the party, culminating in his expulsion by AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Strength for National Progress
Amit Shah Chairs 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meet, Sets Vision for Stronger India
Amit Shah Vows Justice for Delhi Blast: Culprits Will Be Tracked to 'Patal'
We will hunt down culprits of Delhi blast even from depths of 'paatal' (netherworld) and ensure strictest punishment for them: Amit Shah.