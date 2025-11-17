Anticipated AIADMK Faction Merger: Sengottaiyan's Role

Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has sparked speculation by predicting an imminent merger of the party's various factions.

Sengottaiyan sought to clarify that his efforts toward unifying AIADMK factions were independent and not influenced by BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite his optimistic outlook, his previous interactions with other expelled leaders have led to tensions within the party, culminating in his expulsion by AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami.

