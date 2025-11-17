Left Menu

Anticipated AIADMK Faction Merger: Sengottaiyan's Role

Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan expressed optimism about the merging of AIADMK factions. He denied following BJP leader Amit Shah’s instructions in uniting the party. Previously, Sengottaiyan’s meetings with expelled leaders led to tensions, eventually resulting in his own expulsion by AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:51 IST
Anticipated AIADMK Faction Merger: Sengottaiyan's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has sparked speculation by predicting an imminent merger of the party's various factions.

Sengottaiyan sought to clarify that his efforts toward unifying AIADMK factions were independent and not influenced by BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite his optimistic outlook, his previous interactions with other expelled leaders have led to tensions within the party, culminating in his expulsion by AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Support for Construction Workers

Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Support for Construction Workers

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict

Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict

 India
4
Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025