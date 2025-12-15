"I had taken the right step after due deliberation...": Former MP Mohammed Moquim on expulsion from Congress party

Former Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim, who has been recently expelled from the All India Congress Party (AICC) on Monday, stated that he took the right step by writing the letter to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, citing Congress is losing elections and is unable to connect with people in every state. "I came to know that I have been expelled from the party. I had taken the right step after due deliberation. We are such a big party, but we are unable to connect with people in every state. We are unable to win. Congress is minimising. So, as a true Congress worker, I thought that if the high command is not meeting us and we are unable to communicate with them...

Furthermore, the former Congress MLA, who had represented the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency in Odisha, said that he expressed his thoughts on the need to bring a change in the leadership, leading to his expulsion from the party. "I expressed my thoughts to Sonia ji through a letter. The truth and the need to reform the party - I just gave her a suggestion. Later, it came in the media and when they asked me, I told them the truth. Rahul ji himself says 'daro matt'...I told the truth to the party's high command but had to be expelled..." he added.

Meanwhile, an official notice issued by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) informed about the decision taken by the party's central leadership. The notice stated, "This is for the information of all concerned that AICC has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Md. Moquim from the primary membership of the party, due to anti-party activities."

The development comes shortly after Moquim wrote a letter to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday, expressing concern over what he described as the difficult phase currently being faced by the Congress party. In the letter, Moquim sought Sonia Gandhi's guidance and called for changes in leadership to address organisational challenges and electoral setbacks. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Moquin expressed deep anguish over the Congress Party's organisational decline and leadership failures. He warned that the party was losing its legacy not because of external political opponents but due to decisions taken within the organisation. Describing the situation as unprecedented, he said it was demoralising for party workers at various levels and urged urgent corrective steps along with renewed leadership. (ANI)

