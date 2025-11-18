Left Menu

Trump's $30 Billion World Cup Vision

President Trump announces a new appointment system to prioritize foreign travelers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in the U.S. Expected to generate $30 billion and 200,000 jobs, the initiative includes the addition of 400 consular officers to handle increased visa demands.

  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to facilitate foreign travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to boost economic impacts. The new system prioritizes scheduling for international travelers attending the 104 matches across the nation.

With a focus on economic benefits, Trump projects a $30 billion influx from the event, potentially creating 200,000 jobs. Addressing the press, he emphasized the administration's commitment to the event's success.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the balance between security and convenience, as 400 additional consular officers would manage the anticipated surge in visa applications.

