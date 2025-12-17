Trump Expands Travel Ban Amid National Security Concerns

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded the list of countries affected by a full travel ban. Announced on Tuesday, the directive now includes seven additional nations such as Syria, Burkina Faso, and Mali, among others.

The White House justified the expansions by citing security concerns and insufficient vetting processes. The latest restrictions are set to take effect on January 1. This comes amid Trump's previous pledges to support Syria's transition following discussions with the country's President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration continues to focus aggressively on immigration enforcement, citing recent security incidents and perceived threats from inadequately vetted entrants, signaling an ongoing stringent immigration policy under Trump's leadership.

