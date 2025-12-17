Left Menu

Trump Expands Travel Ban Amid National Security Concerns

President Donald Trump has expanded a travel ban, adding countries such as Syria, Burkina Faso, and Mali to the list. This move comes despite previous assurances to support Syria’s transition. The White House cited security threats and insufficient vetting as reasons, while further immigration restrictions continue.

Updated: 17-12-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:54 IST
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded the list of countries affected by a full travel ban. Announced on Tuesday, the directive now includes seven additional nations such as Syria, Burkina Faso, and Mali, among others.

The White House justified the expansions by citing security concerns and insufficient vetting processes. The latest restrictions are set to take effect on January 1. This comes amid Trump's previous pledges to support Syria's transition following discussions with the country's President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration continues to focus aggressively on immigration enforcement, citing recent security incidents and perceived threats from inadequately vetted entrants, signaling an ongoing stringent immigration policy under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

