Trump's New Immigration Proclamation Expands Travel Bans
President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation expanding the list of countries facing travel restrictions to the U.S. The new additions include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, along with individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has announced a new proclamation tightening immigration policies by imposing travel restrictions on additional nations, according to a statement from the White House on Tuesday.
The recently affected nations include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, widening the U.S.'s travel restrictions, which initially encompassed 12 countries.
Moreover, individuals carrying travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority have now come under these stringent regulations, further limiting their entry into the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Intensifies Over $300 Million White House Ballroom Build
Trump Administration Expands Travel Ban: Controversial Policy Faces Criticism
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom
White House Plans to Regulate Military Contractor Profits
White House Targets Military Contractors on Executive Compensation