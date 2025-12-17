Left Menu

Trump Administration Expands Travel Ban: Controversial Policy Faces Criticism

The Trump administration has expanded travel restrictions to 20 more countries and the Palestinian Authority, citing national security and immigration enforcement. Critics argue it's unjustly targeting people based on nationality, while exceptions remain for certain visa holders. The policy faces backlash for potentially neglecting allies who supported US efforts in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration has broadened its travel restrictions to include an additional 20 countries and the Palestinian Authority, doubling earlier limits. The policy, aimed at tightening entry standards, has sparked controversy, with critics claiming it uses national security concerns to discriminate against travelers from diverse national origins.

New restrictions now include five countries facing full bans and additional limitations for another 15. Exemptions apply to specific visa categories. The decision arises after an incident involving an Afghan suspect in a shooting near the White House, further restricting nationals from these initial 19 countries already in the US.

Countries newly added to the list include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. The administration defends the policy on grounds of corruption and lack of reliable documentation in affected countries. Opponents, however, argue that it betrays allies such as Afghans who aided US efforts abroad. Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda have since sought clarification from US officials regarding these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

