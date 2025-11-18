Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges: U.S. & Venezuela Talks

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed willingness to engage in direct talks concerning diplomatic issues. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of a future conversation with Maduro amidst rising tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 06:19 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: U.S. & Venezuela Talks
Nicolas Maduro

In a recent development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on state television his readiness to participate in face-to-face discussions on diplomatic topics.

His statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump informed reporters in the Oval Office of his willingness to engage in dialogue with Maduro at an appropriate time.

The potential engagement aims to address and alleviate the mounting tensions between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

 Taiwan
3
Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

 United States
4
Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025