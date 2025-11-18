Diplomatic Bridges: U.S. & Venezuela Talks
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed willingness to engage in direct talks concerning diplomatic issues. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of a future conversation with Maduro amidst rising tensions between the two countries.
In a recent development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on state television his readiness to participate in face-to-face discussions on diplomatic topics.
His statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump informed reporters in the Oval Office of his willingness to engage in dialogue with Maduro at an appropriate time.
The potential engagement aims to address and alleviate the mounting tensions between the two nations.
