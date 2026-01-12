Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Powell Investigation and Global Tensions

The U.S. dollar retreated amid an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Geopolitical tensions and market movements influenced currency strength. Meanwhile, commodity prices adjusted as markets braced for economic data releases and earnings reports, reflecting broader concerns over U.S. monetary policy impacts and global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 06:52 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Powell Investigation and Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar faced a decline early Monday, reacting to news of a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This development adds to the friction between the Fed and the Trump administration.

Gold prices surged following the revelation, as Powell defended the Fed's independence in a video statement, while experts noted ongoing market volatility. Market strategist Ray Attrill commented on the intensified conflict between the Fed and the U.S. administration, suggesting its negative implications for the dollar.

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions due to the Iranian protests, financial markets are marked by anticipation surrounding key U.S. economic data releases, as well as earnings reports. Market analysts from Standard Chartered highlighted persistent U.S. inflation above the Fed's target, potentially influencing future monetary policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026