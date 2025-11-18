Left Menu

Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

President Trump has not ruled out deploying U.S. troops to Venezuela. He is open to proposals from Nicolas Maduro but remains prepared for military action. The U.S. accuses Venezuela of being involved in drug trafficking, and tensions rise with increased military presence in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 06:37 IST
President Donald Trump stated on Monday that deploying American forces in Venezuela remains a possibility, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. Despite expressing willingness to engage with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump maintains that military options are on the table.

When asked about potential U.S. troop deployments to Venezuela, Trump replied, "No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything." Although he showed openness to discussions with Maduro, Trump emphasized his commitment to addressing narcotics issues stemming from the region.

The U.S. has intensified its military actions against drug trafficking operations off Venezuela's coast, while Maduro accuses the U.S. of attempting to oust him from power. With the world's largest known oil reserves at stake, a senior White House official highlighted the potential resource advantages Venezuela offers, even as drug trafficking remains the primary U.S. concern.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

