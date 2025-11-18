Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that deploying American forces in Venezuela remains a possibility, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. Despite expressing willingness to engage with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump maintains that military options are on the table.

When asked about potential U.S. troop deployments to Venezuela, Trump replied, "No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything." Although he showed openness to discussions with Maduro, Trump emphasized his commitment to addressing narcotics issues stemming from the region.

The U.S. has intensified its military actions against drug trafficking operations off Venezuela's coast, while Maduro accuses the U.S. of attempting to oust him from power. With the world's largest known oil reserves at stake, a senior White House official highlighted the potential resource advantages Venezuela offers, even as drug trafficking remains the primary U.S. concern.