Trump and Petro to Discuss Drug Trafficking Solutions

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House next month. The discussion will focus on stopping drug trafficking, particularly cocaine, from Colombia to the U.S. The announcement follows a phone call between the two leaders amidst Trump's threats toward Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has announced plans to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House in early February. This announcement comes after a phone call between the two leaders, following recent threats made by Trump toward Colombia.

The main agenda for the upcoming meeting, according to Trump's recent statements, will be the persistent flow of cocaine and other drugs from Colombia into the United States, which the U.S. president insists must be stopped.

Trump expressed optimism that the dialogue would yield positive outcomes for both countries. This marks a significant diplomatic exchange, aimed at addressing international drug trafficking challenges.

