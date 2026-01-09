Left Menu

City Police Chief Vows to Tackle Drug Trafficking and Protect Vulnerable Groups

City Police Commissioner K Karthik emphasized a strong stance against drug trafficking and related crimes, vowing to prioritize the safety of women and children. After assuming office, he outlined his commitment to addressing these societal challenges and affirmed the police's resolve in taking stringent action against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Karthik, the newly appointed City Police Commissioner, announced a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and crimes targeting women and children. Speaking to the press, Karthik stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable groups as a core mission of his department.

The Commissioner assured the public that stringent measures would be enforced to curb these issues. He noted the steps law enforcement would take as part of broader efforts to enhance safety and ensure justice for affected communities.

Highlighting the national challenge posed by drug use and trafficking, Karthik reaffirmed the police's commitment to confronting this societal threat and maintaining law and order in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

