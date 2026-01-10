Left Menu

Legal Tussle Erupts Over Maduro's Drug Trafficking Defense Team

A legal dispute emerges over representation for Nicolás Maduro in his drug trafficking case. Lawyers Barry Pollack and Bruce Fein dispute Fein's authorization to represent Maduro. Fein claims Maduro's inner circle approached him, but Pollack insists he is the sole authorized attorney. The issue highlights complexities surrounding Maduro's apprehension.

Maduro

In the wake of Nicolás Maduro's arraignment on drug trafficking charges, a legal battle over representation has emerged, intensifying the high-profile case. Barry Pollack, Maduro's defense attorney, has accused Bruce Fein of attempting to join the case without proper authorization.

Fein, a former associate deputy US attorney general, claims that individuals connected to Maduro sought his help amid the complex circumstances of the former Venezuelan president's capture. However, Pollack disputes Fein's involvement, maintaining that he is the only lawyer sanctioned to represent Maduro.

The conflict underscores the turbulent backdrop of Maduro's sudden apprehension and his involvement in a foreign legal process, marking additional challenges for the defense team as they navigate the intricacies of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

