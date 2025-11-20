Left Menu

COP30 - UN head says welcomes calls to clarify transition away from fossil fuels

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:02 IST
COP30 - UN head says welcomes calls to clarify transition away from fossil fuels

Nov 20 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told countries represented at the COP30 climate summit in Belem that he welcomes calls to ensure a deal clarifies the global transition away from fossil fuels.

"I welcome calls for a just transition mechanism and the growing coalition asking for clarity on the transition away from fossil fuel," he told a press conference at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025