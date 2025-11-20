COP30 - UN head says welcomes calls to clarify transition away from fossil fuels
Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:02 IST
Nov 20 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told countries represented at the COP30 climate summit in Belem that he welcomes calls to ensure a deal clarifies the global transition away from fossil fuels.
"I welcome calls for a just transition mechanism and the growing coalition asking for clarity on the transition away from fossil fuel," he told a press conference at the summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
